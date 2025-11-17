Officer shot knocking on door; wife of 73-year-old shooter calls it a big mistake

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange Police Department said an office was injured in a shooting while responding to a call for service on Sunday night.

LPD said an officer responded to a call for service at a home on Glenn Robertson Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

A 911 call reported someone was beating on a door of the house.

When an officer arrived and knocked on the door, a gunshot was fired through the door, hitting the officer in the leg.

Police said the officer retreated to safety and ordered the home’s occupants to exit and both were detained without incident.

When detectives arrived, they started an investigation into the incident, leading to the arrest of Laurance Williams.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault, possessing a firearm during commission of a felony and giving false statements.

Police said the officer who was shot in the leg was airlifted to a hospital in Columbus for treatment and his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

