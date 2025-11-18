3, including 2 Atlanta men, accused of trying to cash bogus check

Saco, MAINE — Three men, including two from Atlanta, were arrested after police said they attempted to cash a fraudulent check last week.

On Nov. 10, Saco police in Maine received a call from a bank stating that a man was meeting with a teller trying to cash a phony check.

Saco officers and detectives responded to the bank and the surrounding area earlier in the day. The Biddeford Police Department had sent out a notice to area agencies warning of similar activity that had taken place earlier involving a silver Dodge SUV with a Georgia registration.

According to authorities, while inside the bank, an officer spotted Jason Trickett, 54, of Biddeford, and began investigating.

Officers said they found Richard Cheese, age 50, and Roderick Davis, age 21, both of Atlanta, in a parked silver Dodge Durango with a Georgia registration near the bank.

The investigation continued, and all three men were later charged with felony forgery.

Officials said Cheese and Davis’ bail was set at $50,000. They were booked into the York County Jail. All three men have court dates at Biddeford Unified Court on January 21, 2026.

This incident remains under investigation.

