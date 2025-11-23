Atlanta

AP Top 25: Where Georgia, Georgia Tech rank ahead of rivalry game

By Zach Klein, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — It’s the final week of the regular season and rivalry games will have more than just bragging rights on the line with the playoffs around the corner.

Georgia is still waiting to learn if it will make the SEC Championship Game, while Georgia Tech saw its ACC Championship Game hopes slip away with its loss to Pittsburgh. The two rivals will meet on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, live on Channel 2.

Here’s how this week’s AP Top 25 looks for the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets.

AP Top 25 college football poll ranking:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Georgia
  5. Oregon
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Texas Tech
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. BYU
  12. Vanderbilt
  13. Miami (Fla.)
  14. Utah
  15. Michigan
  16. Texas
  17. Virginia
  18. Tennessee
  19. USC
  20. James Madison
  21. North Texas
  22. Tulane
  23. Georgia Tech
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. SMU

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

