AP Top 25: Where Georgia, Georgia Tech rank ahead of rivalry game

ATLANTA — It’s the final week of the regular season and rivalry games will have more than just bragging rights on the line with the playoffs around the corner.

Georgia is still waiting to learn if it will make the SEC Championship Game, while Georgia Tech saw its ACC Championship Game hopes slip away with its loss to Pittsburgh. The two rivals will meet on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, live on Channel 2.

Here’s how this week’s AP Top 25 looks for the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets.

AP Top 25 college football poll ranking:

Ohio State Indiana Texas A&M Georgia Oregon Ole Miss Texas Tech Oklahoma Notre Dame Alabama BYU Vanderbilt Miami (Fla.) Utah Michigan Texas Virginia Tennessee USC James Madison North Texas Tulane Georgia Tech Pittsburgh SMU

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

