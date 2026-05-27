Man attacked girlfriend because she couldn’t open safe fast enough, police say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County man is facing battery and exploitation charges after investigators say he attacked his girlfriend.

According to an incident report, Kenneth Hatton’s girlfriend said she had been attacked after they got into argument over her wanting him to visit a doctor.

She told investigators that he wanted her to get money out of a safe, but she wasn’t fast enough opening it since it was dark and she has trouble seeing.

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That’s when she said he got upset and grabbed her by the hair, threw her down and kicked her arm.

She told investigators that doctors have labeled her fully disabled.

Hatton left on an ATV before police arrived, but he was later found and arrested.

He is now charged with exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults and family battery.

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