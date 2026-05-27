Downpours making flooding larger, scarier for Cobb County neighbors

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Relentless rain is bringing safety concerns to a new level in neighborhoods that are used to flooding.

Heavy downpours are happening so often this week, neighbors on a street in Marietta think city leaders need to take a look at flooding there before someone gets hurt.

“It’s scary sometimes,” Ann Norwood told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

She lives on Riverside Dr. near Cobb Pkwy. and Marietta Pkwy.

“You could get trapped here,” said Norwood.

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She said flooding is not new here because there is a ditch next door that pushes water into Sope Creek.

“Anytime that it rains hard, it floods, and it comes all the way up my street,” said Norwood.

However, this week, she said it’s getting worse and happening more often.

“This is a little bit scarier for us,” said Mar Diaz.

Diaz said usually the water rises fast and falls fast but it has rained so much, safety concerns are intensifying.

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She and Norwood think the City of Marietta needs to consider modifying the ditch or clearing any debris out before the water runs into homes.

“Hopefully, somebody will see this, hear this and do something about it,” said Norwood.

Francisco notified city leaders Tuesday evening. They are going to check in the daylight to see what improvements can be made.

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