MISSING: 25-year-old disappears from Coweta County, car found

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A 25-year-old man from Coweta County is missing.

Malik Polk’s family filed a missing person report on May 19. His family told the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office that no one has seen or heard from him since May 17.

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The sheriff’s office says Malik’s phone has been turned off. Deputies found his car abandoned in the area where he was last seen driving in Carroll County.

Malik’s family and friends say they have organized their own search parties.

Anyone who has information on Malik’s disappearance is asked to call Coweta County Sheriff Investigator Nilson at 770-254-7797 or send an email to enilson@coweta.ga.us.

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