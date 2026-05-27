Public safety officials say they’re prepared for the FIFA World Cup

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are monitoring for any potential security threats ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Matches are scheduled to begin across North America, including in Atlanta, in the coming weeks.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was there as public safety leaders said they are prepared for everything from massive crowds to potential security threats.

Atlanta police say they are already in constant contact with the FBI and other federal partners.

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Police Chief Darin Schierbaum says that they aren’t only watching out for the large crowds, they’re making sure day-to-day policing and emergency services continue like usual.

“The majority of our officers will still be in the neighborhoods, and the majority of the officers will still be investigating crimes,” he said.

Leaders say APD will bring in hundreds of additional officers to help during the games while many current officers move to 12-hour shifts.

The department expects to spend $24 million in overtime. Atlanta Fire Rescue estimates spending another $18 million on overtime. Officials say the federal government will reimburse those costs.

“Just because we have a special event, we don’t discount the fact that our citizens still expect us to respond to the emergencies that are happening day to day, and so if they call, we’re still coming,” Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith said.

Officials say communication will also play a major role.

“As you know, the Joint Operations Center will be activated during the games, making sure we have instantaneous exchange of information that’s occurring across all the disciplines, and we have the ability to deploy resources as are needed throughout the city for the event,” Schierbaum said.

Officers will also wear new, highly-visible uniforms to make them easier for visitors to spot.

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