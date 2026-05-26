Reward for information on missing metro Atlanta man raised to $15,000

EAST POINT, Ga. — The family of Derek Samuel, reported missing at the end of May, has increased the reward for information that helps them find him.

Samuel’s family has worked with East Point police and members of the larger community to look for the missing man, who was last seen near Camp Creek Marketplace on April 29.

Samuel was seen on video surveillance leaving the Target and walking through the marketplace, heading toward N. Commerce Drive and Redwine Road.

According to police, Samuel has not been in contact with family or friends since the 29th, which is “highly unusual” for him.

Anyone with information that could help find Samuel is asked to contact the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group