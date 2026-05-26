Man offers 10-year-old boy ‘ice cups’ before trying to kidnap him, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is accused of trying to kidnap a 10-year-old boy at a Cobb County apartment complex. Police say he tried to entice the boy with ice cups.

Cobb County police arrested Jean Bellony for the alleged kidnapping attempt on May 14 along Springbrook Trail. The address is part of the Concord Chase apartment complex.

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The warrant accuses Bellony of asking a 10-year-old for help with car repairs and offering him ice cups to get into the car. Police said Bellony tried to force the boy into the vehicle by pushing him, but the boy was able to break away.

The boy ran for help and someone called 911 to report the kidnapping attempt. Officers later took Bellony into custody.

As of Tuesday morning, Bellony remains in the Cobb County jail without bond. He faces charges of attempted kidnapping and cruelty to children in the first degree.

Channel 2 Action News has requested a copy of Bellony’s booking photo.

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