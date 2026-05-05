Six Flags Over Georgia will bring back ‘Holiday in the Park’

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will get festive again for the holiday season later this year.

The theme park announced on Tuesday that it will bring back “Holiday in the Park” event for 2026 after a hiatus last year. Six Flags Over Georgia says it has “completely redesigned” the fan-favorite event with immersive experiences.

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“Holiday in the Park has been a treasured tradition here, and we’re excited to bring it back— reimagined, redesigned and ready to sparkle with the magic that only Georgia can bring," said Richard Pretlow, who recently took over as park president.

Six Flags Over Georgia says “Holiday in the Park” will be a multi-year investment starting this year and will feature three brand-new, fully immersive themed lands to explore.

The event will have more live entertainment, including nightly tree lighting spectaculars, carolers, parade floats and indoor mainstage shows. Guests can also enjoy holiday traditions like photos with Santa Claus, cookie decorating and gingerbread house building.

Operating dates, hours, show lineup and ride details for “Holiday in the Park” will be announced at a later time.

“Holiday in the Park” is included with all memberships. There is also a free Pre-K pass for kids ages 3-5. Families can register their kids for the pass now through May 31 and the pass is good for the rest of the year.

More information on Six Flags Over Georgia memberships and passes can be found here.

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