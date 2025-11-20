This is why ‘Blackhawk helicopters’ were circling Atlanta neighborhoods

ATLANTA — Many people reported flyovers of at least two Blackhawk helicopters in parts of Atlanta last night.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot reached out to Georgia State Patrol Thursday morning to find out why the military helicopters were flying.

A spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol explained that "military aircrafts conducted nighttime urban training operations at the GSP Helipad here at HQ." The spokesperson didn’t specify what military was flying.

Some in Grant Park said they buzzed the neighborhood at tree-top level at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

There were reports from Avondale Estates, Southeast Atlanta and over to Charlie Brown Airport.

The exercise comes as military forces have been sent to some cities, including most recently Charlotte, North Carolina, to help with the federal government mass deportation efforts, leading to rumors that the flyover was part of an impending Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation.

