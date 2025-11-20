Atlanta’s most expensive home just hit the market for $25 million

ATLANTA — Woodbine, the most expensive estate in Atlanta, is on the market, and is priced at $25,000,000.

The 15,000 square foot home sits on almost 17 acres at 881 W. Conway Drive NW in Buckhead.

It’s being sold by Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.

With six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three partial bathrooms, you’ll have plenty of room to spread out.

If you venture across the sprawling property, you’ll find three spring-fed lakes, two greenhouses, horse stables, a wellness retreat, a five-plus car garage and more.

The home also features an in-law suite complete with its own living room, kitchenette and full bathroom.

The property is surrounded by French formal gardens.

The estate was first built in 2002.

"An estate of this magnitude and refinement could not be recreated today," realtors wrote online.

