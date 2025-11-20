Bus ride home turns into chaos for middle school kids who say driver was holding them hostage

ATLANTA — A school bus ride home for students at Sutton Middle School in Atlanta turned chaotic Wednesday evening when a substitute driver refused to let them off at unauthorized stops, prompting some students to call 911.

The incident occurred on Colonial Homes Drive in Buckhead, where police and parents rushed to the scene after receiving reports that the driver was holding the students hostage.

Atlanta Public Schools confirmed that the driver was a substitute who encountered challenges with the route and pulled over to request assistance.

“The sun starts setting, and she’s still not driving home. So I’m getting worried… I get scared on buses. I’m starting to get really worried,” said Janelle Lee-King, an 11-year-old student who called 911 during the incident.

“I was terrified. Terrified,” said Narissa King.

Janelle’s mother, expressing her panic as she waited for her daughter to return home.

Cell phone video captured the chaotic moments as students shouted at the substitute bus driver, urging her to continue driving.

“Go! Keep going! Keep going! Drive the bus!” one student exclaimed.

Another student was heard saying, “Ma’am, if you hold me for two more seconds, I will call 911!” indicating the level of distress among the children.

Police officers from the Atlanta Police Department and APS arrived at the scene to help reunite students with their parents, and the driver was detained and placed in handcuffs, although no charges have been filed.

In a statement, APS explained that the driver did not release students at unauthorized bus stops out of an abundance of caution, as per district policy.

The incident remains under investigation by APS, and while no charges have been filed, parents are demanding answers about how the situation escalated to such a level.

