Former firefighter sentenced to 18 years for using hidden cameras to create 150 videos of minors

ATLANTA — A federal judge has sentenced former firefighter Larry Gasaway to 18 years in prison for child pornography charges involving over 150 videos made with hidden cameras.

Gasaway, 45, pleaded guilty to possessing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

“Customs and Border Protection officers in Florida caught Mr. Gasaway when he came back from a family vacation, searched his phone, found videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and reported that to HSI. And HSI then executed a search warrant here in Newnan and found the hidden cameras,” U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg said.

Hertzberg said Gasaway used those hidden cameras to record minors over a period of more than three and a half years.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gasaway’s sentencing took place in federal court, where Chief Judge Leigh May imposed the sentence, which includes eight years in custody without parole followed by ten years of supervised release with strict conditions. In court, a victim delivered a powerful statement about the abuse she endured, which Judge May found credible and moving.

Gasaway expressed remorse in court, stating, “I am sorry for what I have done.”

Gasaway has no prior criminal history and has struggled with alcoholism throughout his adult life, according to a defense filing.

“The victim is incredibly brave. She reclaimed her own voice here,” Hertzberg said.

The defense also mentioned Gasaway’s successful 15-year career as a firefighter and his own experiences of abuse as a child.

Defense Attorney Bernard Brody noted that Gasaway disputes any inappropriate physical contact but admitted to the charges and quickly worked out a plea deal.,

©2025 Cox Media Group