Police release bodycam video of incident involving “RHOA” Star Porsha Williams on Delta flight

The Atlanta Police Department released bodycam video of an incident where “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams was escorted off an airplane over the weekend.

As we reported on Tuesday, Williams was escorted off a flight on Sunday evening after an incident happened during her flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta.

According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, it said that Williams and another passenger “may have been involved in a verbal dispute that reportedly escalated into a physical dispute during an inbound flight to Atlanta.”

On Wednesday, the department released police bodycam video of Williams and the other passengers giving their sides of the story.

Apparently, Williams was listening to videos on Instagram when the incident happened.

“So, the lady who was sitting next to me, I was on my phone and the volume was up on the phone, and she turned to me out of nowhere, and she said, ‘So you’re going to make me listen to that the whole play?” Williams told the officer. “And I said, ‘Well, do you want to?’ She said, ‘No.’”

Williams said that’s when the woman took out her cell phone.

“She tried to cut her phone, record, and she drops her phone on the floor,” Williams said. “She’s like, ‘You hit me. Oh my God, you hit me.’ And I’m like, what’s happening?”

The other woman had a different story to tell.

“After about 25 minutes of her on Instagram, full blast, every time she would flip, because apparently it was from a loud place. I jumped because it was so loud. So, I waited 25 minutes, give her time, let her do whatever she needed to do. And then I said, ‘Am I going to have to listen to that the whole time?’ and she said, ‘Do you like it?’ And I said, ‘No.’ And she said, ‘Well, I don’t like the way you asked me,” the woman said. “I said, ‘Don’t put this on me.’ And the next thing I know, there was a fingernail so close to my eye that I thought I was going to be physically attacked.”

The woman said Williams started yelling at her.

“She had her hands in my face, screaming, calling me crazy, on and on and on. So now the flight attendants can’t come help me because they’re strapped in for this takeoff. My phone is sitting against my leg, on my lap. So, I take it to video to try and protect myself. And as soon as I go like this, she takes her hand and goes like that and throws my phone,” the woman said. “And everybody sees the phone go down the end of the whole airplane. And the flight attendant told me he saw her knock it out of my hand. And that’s assault.”

In its statement, the Atlanta Police Department said, “Both parties were separated on the scene and interviewed by officers.”

According to Williams’ attorney, it was the other passenger who started it.

“Ms. Williams was verbally assaulted by an irate and unhinged passenger without provocation,” her attorney told Entertainment Tonight.

The FBI is investigating the incident and said, “It is unknown at this time if federal charges will apply.”

