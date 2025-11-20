Man accused of killing firefighter and his wife guilty on all counts

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County judge has found a man who was accused of killing a firefighter and his wife guilty on all counts.

Matthew Lanz was accused of killing Cherokee County firefighter Justin Hicks and his wife, Amber Hicks.

The judge found him guilty on charges including malice murder, felony murder, home invasion and more.

Lanz will be sentenced in court on Friday morning.

Lanz will be sentenced in court on Friday morning.

Prosecutors spent three days presenting evidence against Lanz, including video footage that allegedly places him near the victims’ home on the night of the murders.

Four years ago, prosecutors say Lanz went on a crime spree, starting with the break-in at his parents’ neighbors’ house, where he allegedly shot and killed the couple.

Two days after the murders, Lanz is accused of breaking into a Sandy Springs home and stabbing a responding police officer.

During police interviews, Lanz mentioned being on his parents’ property behind the victims’ house on the night of the murders, claiming he saw lights on and was smoking a cigarette.

Lanz told police he drove back to Athens before the murders occurred and said his parents visited him the next day to ask if he was involved.

During a police interview, Lanz expressed feeling pain for knowing there was a child involved, but did not specify details about the child’s circumstances.

Lanz claimed he is being framed by the government and prayed for the victim’s child during police interviews.

