Trial for man accused of killing firefighter and wife depends on competency decision

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A judge is set to decide whether Matthew Lanz, the suspect in a double murder, is competent to stand trial.

The trial, originally scheduled for November, may be delayed depending on the judge’s ruling on Lanz’s mental competency, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell reported.

Lanz is accused of killing Cherokee County firefighter Justin Hicks and his wife in their Acworth home nearly four years ago.

Their child, who was in the home when they were killed, is forced to grow up without them.

Dr. Justin Donaldson of Georgia Regional Hospital testified that Lanz is competent to stand trial, stating, “That is my belief.”

A third psychiatrist, however, testified that Lanz is not fit for trial.

During the competency hearing, two psychiatrists from Georgia Regional Hospital testified about Lanz’s mental state following a 10-month evaluation.

Dr. Wanda Shao of Georgia Regional Hospital noted that Lanz’s responses and actions were inconsistent with true delusions.

“His responses, his actions are completely inconsistent with true delusions. The nurses became concerned that he was trying to copy the behavior of people who were genuinely psychotic...” Shao said.

Lanz’s attorney argued against Donaldson’s assessment, claiming that he did not spend enough time with Lanz and failed to take adequate notes.

The defense also raised questions about alleged demonic lights Lanz reported seeing.

“He didn’t acknowledge that there was any significance to the lights,” Donaldson said.

The case has drawn attention because of the brutal nature of the crime and subsequent events.

Police allege that Lanz stabbed an officer in Sandy Springs 36 hours after the murders.

Lanz’s attorney says Lanz believed the government framed him.

The decision on Lanz’s competency will determine if the trial proceeds as planned, impacting the timeline for justice.

