Man accused of murdering firefighter and wife faces victims’ family in court

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Matthew Lanz is on trial for the murder of Justin and Amber Hicks, four years after they were found dead in their Cobb County home.

The trial, which began on the anniversary of the discovery of the victims’ bodies, is a bench trial, meaning a judge will decide Lanz’s fate.

“As I peaked in I saw them, … I’m sorry,” said Timothy Hicks, the father of Justin Hicks, as he recalled the moment he discovered his son and daughter-in-law through a shattered window.

Prosecutors presented evidence including security footage that allegedly places Lanz near the victims’ home before, during, and after the murders.

They also claim Lanz’s DNA was found on the gun used in the crime, which Lanz’s father reportedly admitted to taking after the incident.

The victims’ two-year-old son was found alone in the home with his deceased parents for 12 hours.

Officer Brown of the Cobb County Police Department testified about finding the child, describing him as appearing scared.

The defense, led by attorney Jimmy Berry, argued that Lanz believes he is being framed by the government, suggesting that the FBI and CIA are involved.

During cross-examination, Berry questioned a police sergeant about shell casings, implying that the victims’ son could have moved them.

