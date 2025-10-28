Man accused of killing firefighter and wife competent to stand trial, judge rules

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A judge ruled Monday that Matthew Lanz is competent to stand trial.

He is accused of killing Cherokee County firefighter Justin Hicks and his wife Amber in their Acworth home in 2021.

The decision comes after a forensic psychologist testified that Lanz suffered from schizophrenia and was not competent to stand trial.

Despite this testimony, the judge reviewed the evidence and determined Lanz’s competency, setting the trial date for Nov. 17.

Last week, a forensic psychologist who conducted a jail interview with Lanz testified about his mental health condition. She stated that Lanz suffered from schizophrenia, which in her professional opinion, rendered him not competent to stand trial.

The judge’s ruling followed a review of the evidence presented, although specific details of this evidence have not been disclosed.

