Competency hearing held for man accused of killing firefighter and wife

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The competency of Matthew Lanz, accused of murdering a Cherokee County firefighter and his wife, is under review by a Cobb County judge.

Judge Sonja Brown is tasked with determining whether Lanz is mentally fit to stand trial, a decision she expects to make after reviewing extensive testimony over the next two weeks.

“What’s your desired outcome?” Lanz was asked during a jail interview.

“To go to trial and, ultimately, found not guilty and released,” he responded.

Lanz, 26, is charged with the 2021 murders of Justin Hicks, a Cherokee County firefighter, and his wife, Amber, inside their Acworth home.

His trial has been delayed pending a competency evaluation.

During a recent hearing, Lanz discussed his mental health and expressed beliefs that the federal government had set him up.

A forensic psychologist testified that Lanz suffers from untreated schizophrenia and is not competent to stand trial.

Prosecutors, however, argue that Lanz is competent, citing evaluations from three other doctors.

Two psychiatrists from Georgia Regional Hospital previously testified that they believe Lanz is fit for trial after a ten-month evaluation.

“They testified he had narcissistic traits, which make him difficult to work with — but not incompetent,” prosecutor Stephanie Green said.

One psychiatrist noted that nurses became concerned when Lanz began mimicking the behaviors of other patients who were truly psychotic, shortly after being informed of his competency status.

The judge’s decision on Lanz’s competency will determine whether the trial for the alleged murders and other charges can proceed.

