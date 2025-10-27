Man charged with 80 counts of child pornography was out on bond for same offense

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man has been accused of having and distributing dozens of sexual abuse images, and it’s not the first time he’s been accused of it.

Cameron Dakota Dove, 29, has been charged with 80 felony counts related to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Dove was arrested while he was out of jail on bond, awaiting trial in a previous child sexual exploitation case.

Hall County authorities say at this point in the investigation, Dove faces 40 counts for possession and 40 counts for distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit started an investigation into Dove on Oct. 13, following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On Oct. 23, investigators executed a search warrant at Dove’s residence in northwestern Hall County, seizing multiple electronic devices.

As Channel 2 Action News reported in February 2024, Dove was arrested on 60 counts of child pornography.

He had been previously arrested in 2022 on four felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts for distribution of pornographic materials.

After his 2024 arrest, Dove was released on a $11,200 bond. This time around, Dove remains in the Hall County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed pending the complete forensic processing of the electronic devices seized during the search.

