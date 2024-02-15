Hall County man previously arrested for child pornography now faces 60 additional counts

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man previously arrested for child pornography is facing 60 additional counts after being arrested again this week.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, Hall County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Service Unit deputies arrested Cameron Dakota Dove, 27, at his home.

Investigators got the new warrant on Monday for images and videos of child sex abuse material found on his computer and cell phone.

Dove now faces 60 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

That’s in addition to the four felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of possession of child pornography, and two counts for distribution of pornographic materials that he received when he was arrested on Dec. 14, 2022.

Dove was booked into the Hall County Jail after his arrest and was released the next day on an $11,200 bond.

