Teenager found shot to death in DeKalb County woods, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was shot and killed in DeKalb County on Thursday morning, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Officers responded to a wooded area near the 1000 block of North Hairston Road about a person shot around 9:27 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a teen who had been shot and killed.

It is unclear exactly what led up to this shooting, but police have determined his death to be suspicious. Officers have not identified the teen.

