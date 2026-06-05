4 deaths in 2 years at USPS facility: Workers demand answers

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of U.S Postal Service workers are demanding answers concerning the four deaths inside the same Palmetto mail sorting facility since it opened two years ago.

They told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes they want to speak out about this, but they’re afraid.

Many said they feel stuck working at the warehouse. They’re scared to be there but also afraid they won’t be able to secure another job quickly.

They told Fernandes to keep digging on this story, and they want the union to demand a better cell signal there.

“They can’t get any help because they don’t have their phone,” said Kat Jackson, a retired postal worker.

Jackson almost transferred to the Regional Processing Distribution Center, a huge mail sorting facility in Palmetto, when it first opened.

But she decided not to and stay where she was in Brookhaven after she says her coworker, Eric Smith, suddenly died there while working about one year after the facility opened.

“He was a real friendly guy, and I know everybody liked him and they got along with him well,” she said.

Nearly one year after Smith died, the most recent postal worker to die there is Demarcus Little.

Little’s wife shared a photo of him with his three young children.

“They took him from me and our babies,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

Three of his coworkers said they witnessed him die Wednesday, but they believe the Postal Service will fire them if they speak publicly.

“We haven’t had any phone service since we came to that building,” one worker said in an email. “Someone’s house had burned down to the ground and they didn’t even know it until we went on break. Another employee’s child was in a very bad car accident and wasn’t able to be reached.”

A spokesperson for USPS said they’re not answering questions about workers’ concerns, including phone signals, the number of deaths or what they’re doing to make people feel safer. They did announce grief counselors would be available for staff at the facility.

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