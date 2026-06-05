Gwinnett school cheers on Spurs star playing in NBA finals

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County community is rallying behind Devin Vassell, a Suwanee native and former Peachtree Ridge High School standout now playing for an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs.

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Vassell, a Suwanee native who came up through the Peachtree Ridge program, is playing for an NBA title with the San Antonio Spurs after the team drafted him 11th overall in 2020. For the players sweating through practice in his old gym, the finals run is proof the path is real.

“He gives our guys hope that they can be the next guy,” said Jordan Griffin, the head boys basketball coach.

Vassell’s path to the finals started with rejection. Childhood friend Kristian Collins, who now coaches at the school, remembers when Vassell was the kid fighting just to make a team.

“He got cut from his middle school team, barely made the team his freshman year, and then he just kept working,” Collins said.

He kept working until he became one of the best athletes Peachtree Ridge had ever seen, good enough to earn a scholarship to Florida State.

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Last year, the school lifted Vassell’s jersey to the rafters, the only number it has ever retired.

“I got to embrace him at half-court when he was here,” Collins said. “That was big for everybody.”

When Vassell punched his ticket to the finals, the school erupted. His name went up on the video board outside the school, and the text messages never stopped.

Vassell still mentors the players here and pours back into the program that made him. For Collins, watching his childhood friend on the game’s biggest stage still doesn’t feel real.

“To see somebody you grew up with chase their dreams and reach the highest heights, I’m just super proud of him, as we all are,” Collins said.

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