Convicted felon charged in armed road rage incident in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A road rage incident on Interstate 85 escalated when a driver pointed a gun at another motorist twice, according to police.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Dequan Collier, was driving a yellow Penske box truck when he reportedly cut off another driver near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road on Wednesday.

“The victim then said that he made a hand gesture towards him,” said Capt. Robert Thompson of the Suwanee Police.

Collier is accused of brandished a firearm in response.

Body camera footage shows Suwanee police confronting Collier, who denied pointing a gun at anyone.

“I didn’t even point no gun at nobody man,” Collier said in the video.

Police were able to track Collier’s truck using dash camera footage and Flock cameras, leading to his arrest in Marietta.

Officers found a black handgun in his vehicle and charged him with aggravated assault.

Collier, who is a convicted felon, faces an additional felony weapons charge for possessing the firearm.

