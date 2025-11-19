State rests in trial of man accused of killing firefighter and his wife

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The state has rested its case in the trial of Matthew Lanz, who is accused of killing a firefighter and his wife in Cobb County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Prosecutors spent three days presenting evidence against Lanz, including video footage that allegedly places him near the victims’ home on the night of the murders.

“I don’t know that I’m OK, I don’t think,” Lanz said during a police car ride.

Justin Hicks’ father, who testified during the trial, said he and his family are relying on their Christian faith to cope with the loss.

Four years ago, prosecutors say Lanz went on a crime spree, starting with the break-in at his parents’ neighbors’ house, where he allegedly shot and killed Cherokee County firefighter Justin Hicks and his wife.

RELATED STORIES:

Two days after the murders, Lanz is accused of breaking into a Sandy Springs home and stabbing a responding police officer.

During police interviews, Lanz mentioned being on his parents’ property behind the victims’ house on the night of the murders, claiming he saw lights on and was smoking a cigarette.

Lanz told police he drove back to Athens before the murders occurred and said his parents visited him the next day to ask if he was involved.

During a police interview, Lanz expressed feeling pain for knowing there was a child involved, but did not specify details about the child’s circumstances.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Lanz claimed he is being framed by the government and prayed for the victim’s child during police interviews.

Fourteen witnesses testified in the trial, including Justin Hicks’ father, who has been ministering to those experiencing grief since the murders.

©2025 Cox Media Group