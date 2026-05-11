Woman found floating near a dock in a Georgia lake; now the GBI wants to know what happened

HIAWASSEE, Ga. — Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it needs the public’s help to find out how a North Carolina woman wound up dead in a north Georgia lake.

Shelley Lynn Dietrich, 59, of Murphy, North Carolina, was found dead in Lake Chatuge in Hiawassee on May 9.

A boater spotted a woman floating in the water near the end of the dock at Marina Station and contacted the Towns County 911 at about 10:50 a.m., GBI says.

The Towns County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to the scene. The woman was later identified as Dietrich.

Her body will be sent to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office requested the help of GBI and Georgia Department of Natural Resources in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Field Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

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