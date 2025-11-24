Morehouse student charged after viral video appears to show him attack Clark Atlanta student

ATLANTA — A Morehouse College student has been charged after a viral video appears to show him assaulting a Clark Atlanta University student.

According to police, a woman was riding a Georgia State University bus last week when a man stepped on her foot.

The woman approached him about the incident. That’s when she told police the man’s girlfriend, who is also a Clark Atlanta University student, pushed her.

The man, later identified as Matthew Gonzales Forestine, joined in the attack, the woman said.

Video of the incident circulating on social media shows Gonzales Forestine lifting the victim off the ground with his arm around her neck and swinging her around.

Morehouse president Dr. F. DuBois Bowman shared a letter about the incident, saying "Morehouse Men are expected to embody the values of compassion and moral discipline."

He goes on to say that "it is even more imperative that we all maintain an unwavering commitment to upholding these core principles."

Bowman did not comment on Gonzales Forestine’s standing with the college because of privacy concerns.

“The College does hold its community members to the expectation of consistently embodying Morehouse’s values both inside and outside our campus grounds."

Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr. said he is “deeply concerned” about the “disgusting display of violence.”

“We want to be clear: violence as a whole within our society is antithetical and disruptive to our culture. Moreover, violence of any kind, particularly against women, is intolerable, unacceptable, and has no place on our campuses,” French wrote.

Gonzales Forestine is being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

