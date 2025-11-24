Georgia man wins $10K from lottery scratcher on wife’s birthday; she didn’t believe him

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man’s wife did not believe he won a $10,000 lottery prize on her birthday until he sent her a photo of him holding the big check.

Preston Fuqua said he had taken the day off Nov. 14 to do some things around the house and take her out to dinner to celebrate.

He bought the wining Georgia Millionaire scratcher at the Chevron on Price Road that he visits daily.

He called her to share the good news but only convinced her after he sent evidence from the Georgia Lottery office in Duluth.

“I gave my wife some money for Christmas and then the rest is in a savings account,” he said in a statement. “I’m going to hold on to it. Well, it’s sitting in a savings account now, but I’m sure it’s going to be blown on fishing equipment!”

Georgia Lottery said the Georgia Millionaire game offers the chance to win instant prizes up to $10,000 and entry into a second-chance drawing where three players will win $1 million on New Year’s Day, “becoming the first new millionaires of the year.”

Non-winning tickets can be entered at SecondChanceGA.com.

Proceeds from lottery games support education initiatives across the state of Georgia.

