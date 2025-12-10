Henry County Schools supervisor accused of sexually assaulting worker during graduation

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A department head for Henry County Schools is accused of sexually assaulting someone during graduation services.

Edward Correll, the Director of Maintenance and Facilities for the school system, has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest, Channel 2’s Tom Jones learned.

Correll faces a felony charge of aggravated sodomy after allegedly attacking a worker for a janitorial service during graduation ceremonies in May.

The worker reported that Correll drove her in his personal vehicle, pulled over in a wooded area at Echo Park Speedway and forced her to perform a sex act.

“It’s disturbing. Extremely disturbing,” said Elisha Jones, a local resident.

Correll is being held at the Henry County Jail and is scheduled for a bond hearing in seven days. Attempts to reach Correll’s home for comments were unsuccessful as no one answered the door.

As the investigation continues, the community awaits further developments in the case, with Correll presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Henry County Schools said in their statement that they are unable to share additional details at this time.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our utmost priority, and this type of incident is taken seriously by our school and district,” the district spokesperson said.

