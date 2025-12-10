What’s next for Marjorie Taylor Greene? We spoke with her 1-on-1 about resignation, spat with Trump

ATLANTA — In a one-on-one interview, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will not run for Senate and will not run for governor of Georgia.

She also told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that her very public break with President Donald Trump doesn’t mean she isn’t still unabashedly MAGA.

“Over and over again, I’ve said I’m not running for Senate, I’m not running for governor. I have no desire to run for president. Oh, my goodness, that sounds absolutely miserable,” Greene said.

Elliot spoke to Greene just minutes after she negotiated her support for the Defense Bill in return for a vote on her bill to make gender-affirming care a Class-C Felony.

She said she still supports Trump’s agenda but broke with him over the release of the Epstein Files, even when he pressured her to stop.

RELATED STOREIS:

“That’s what caused President Trump to call me a traitor. And it’s so extremely unfortunate. And it’s, it’s extremely shocking, but that was what kind of led to me having to make that decision,” Greene said.

She still supports Republican causes, but while she doesn’t support the Affordable Care Act, she doesn’t think it needs to end suddenly without something to replace it -- though she had no specifics.

She does lament that since her break from Trump, she and her family have become targets for harassment and death threats, and said it was a big reason behind her sudden and unexpected resignation from Congress.

“I shouldn’t have to be the next Charlie Kirk or watch one of my children get murdered in order to fight against the president to win my primary. That’s just not serious to me. It’s very upsetting, and I think most people understand that,” Greene said.

So, if no political campaigns are in Greene’s future, what’s next? She wouldn’t say except that she knows she wants to take time off.

“I really am looking forward to spending time with my family and my friends, whom I haven’t seen in a long time, and just taking a little rest before I figure out what I’m doing next,” Greene said.

There are rumors she may have a deal as a commentator with a network, but she wouldn’t say.

Elliot reached out on Wednesday for comment from both Georgia Republicans and Democrats about Greene’s decision to resign. Neither responded.

©2025 Cox Media Group