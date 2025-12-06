Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump was ‘furious’ over her support to release Epstein files

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is speaking out after a contentious phone call with President Donald Trump over her support for releasing the Epstein files.

In a preview clip from her interview with 60 Minutes, Greene said Trump was “furious” with her over it and that she signed the discharge order forcing the release of the files.

“We did talk about the Epstein files, and he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files,” Greene said.

The bill requires the Justice Department to release all files and communications related to Epstein, as well as any information about the investigation into his death in a federal prison in 2019, by Dec. 19.

Trump did end up signing the bill to release the files, but he could have done so months ago without any vote to begin with.

“Democrats have used the ‘Epstein’ issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories,” Trump said in a social media post as he announced he had signed the bill.

RELATED STORIES:

Greene said this isn’t about politics, it’s about the victims.

“I fully believe those women deserve everything they’re asking,” Greene said. “They’re asking for all of it to come out. They deserve it. And he was furious with me.”

“He said that it was going to hurt people,” Greene continued.

Greene announced last month that she was resigning from the House on Jan. 5. The move came after a very public back-and-forth with Trump over social media.

She announced her resignation through a video posted to her social media accounts on Nov. 21, saying she didn’t want to put her family through what was likely going to be a hard re-election campaign in 2026.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene said. “I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

©2025 Cox Media Group