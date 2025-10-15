Marjorie Taylor Greene rips into fellow Republicans, calling them ‘weak’ men as shutdown continues

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is ripping into her own party, accusing Republican men of being “weak,” amid the ongoing government shutdown that appears to have no end in sight.

Greene, a far-right Conservative, spoke to the Washington Post about her frustrations with her own party as the shutdown enters into a third week.

“There’s a lot of weak Republican men, and they’re more afraid of strong Republican women,” Greene told the newspaper. “They always try to marginalize the strong Republican women that actually want to do something and actually want to achieve.”

The biggest contention between the parties comes down to healthcare subsidies.

RELATED STORIES:

President Donald Trump and Republican leaders have said they are open to negotiations on the health subsidies, but insist the government must reopen first.

Democrats say they are trying to save health care for millions of Americans and won’t budge unless an extension for those subsidies are included in the funding bill.

Greene has publicly warned that health care insurance premiums would skyrocket for average Americans — including her own adult children — if nothing is done.

“Republicans have no interest — zero interest — in trying to address the health care crisis that they visited upon the American people, even though you’ve got Republicans now, most prominently Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s making clear this is not a made-up crisis. It’s a real thing,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said during a recent interview.

“We’re barreling toward one of the longest shutdowns in American history,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said earlier this week.

Many news agencies have reported that Greene is siding with the Democrats, but she says she’s just doing what she was elected to do: represent her constituents.

“My district knows I ran for Congress trashing Republicans,” Greene told the Post. “They voted for me because they agreed with that. My district’s not surprised.”

Over the weekend, Johnson said he told Greene that “there are many Republicans in Congress that have been working around the clock on this,” and that they had “hundreds” of ideas to improve health care.

©2025 Cox Media Group