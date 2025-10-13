TSA workers in Atlanta don’t receive meal vouchers, other promised relief for government shutdown

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — TSA workers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were left disappointed after promised relief measures, including meal vouchers and free parking, failed to materialize over the weekend.

Despite announcements from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., about securing relief for TSA workers, the expected benefits did not arrive.

Workers were left with only partial paychecks amid the ongoing government shutdown.

“I’m worried about rent, I’m worried about my car payment,” Bowie Brooks, a TSA worker, told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

Vanessa Murphy, another TSA worker, shared her feelings, saying, “Stressed a little bit you know.”

The relief package was supposed to include free parking, two meal vouchers per shift, and discounts from airport vendors, but these measures were delayed due to ongoing discussions about ethics rules governing federal workers.

“We just know that they’ve been in conversation about it, they haven’t really said anything else,” said TSA worker Tajah Floyd.

A union representative from the American Federation of Government Employees confirmed that they are still working through ethics rules, hoping to resolve the issue soon.

“I’m kind of disappointed that I have to wait a little longer to get it,” Brooks said. “I really need that immediately.”

Tajah Floyd also criticized the handling of the situation.

“You guys should’ve did that on the back end before you told us,” Floyd sad.

Currently, TSA workers can park for free, but the designated lot is 10-15 minutes away from the airport.

