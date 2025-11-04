Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls out House Speaker on ‘The View’

As the government shutdown enters Day 35, Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on “The View” Tuesday morning on Channel 2.

Greene called out Speaker of the House Mike Johnson over his decision to not have the House meeting during the shutdown.

Greene told “The View” hosts she doesn’t have a problem pointing fingers at everyone, even the leaders of her own party.

“And the worst thing that I just can’t get over is we’re not working right now. And I put that criticism directly on the speaker of the House, and we should be at work,” Greene said.

Greene called it an “embarrassment” that House members are getting paid, even though they aren’t in session.

"The government has failed all of us and it purely disgusts me," @RepMTG tells 'The View.' "The worst thing that I just can't get over is [Congress is] not working now and I put that criticism directly on the Speaker of the House." pic.twitter.com/Jtd3zxxvrW — The View (@TheView) November 4, 2025

