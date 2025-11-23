Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation provokes mixed reactions in her district

ROME, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News is hearing from constituents in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district just hours after she announced her resignation.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter was live from Rome, where the congresswoman resides.

The people that Kleinpeter spoke to seem to share mixed feelings on the subject.

Some are not surprised. Others feel like the district’s fate seems even more uncertain then ever.

The announcement of her resignation from Congress comes one week after an online feud with President Donald Trump.

The congresswoman criticized the president’s stance on files related to the late Jeffrey Epstein. They also clashed on foreign policy and health care.

In a 10-minute-long social media video posted to social media last night, Greene said she never felt like she fit in in Washington, D.C.

And that she knew what was coming down the road and didn’t want to put her family through it.

Greene said her last day would be Jan. 5.

With that, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will have to set a special election date within 10 days of her announcement.

Kleinpeter is working to break down more of what that means for voters beginning on WSB Tonight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group