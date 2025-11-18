From her feud with Trump to the Epstein files, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s constituents had this to say

ROME, Ga. — Marjorie Taylor Greene helped lead the fight to get the vote to release the Epstein Files on the House floor on Tuesday.

Greene’s district runs from the Tennessee state line south into Cobb and Paulding counties.

Greene was one of President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters. Now, the two are butting heads across social media and in sound bites.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot went to Rome on Tuesday to learn what her constituents are saying about all this.

In the hours before the House vote, Greene joined others outside the U.S. Capitol to support the Epstein victims. She also criticized her longtime ally, President Trump.

“I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for five, actually six years for,” Greene said.

It was just the latest in the escalating war of words and social media posts between Greene and Trump.

Elliot said many people didn’t want to talk about the feud, but those who did didn’t like what they were seeing.

“You know, I’ve tried to kind of give her room because she’s worked with the president a lot, but I feel like with the shutdown, she’s kind of gone rogue,” said Jerrod Johnson.

Jerrod and his wife, Cheryl Johnson, are no strangers to Greene. They often see her walking down the street in downtown Rome.

Though Cheryl admits she’s no fan and wants Greene to come explain her views to voters.

“It’s very hard to talk to with her when I see her. She just doesn’t have time for anybody. So yeah, if she would sit down and talk and answer questions,” Cheryl Johnson said.

While there is a general grumbling from some Rome voters, few wanted to air them in public.

Jerrod Johnson said he feels Greene is trying to become the leader of MAGA, but he doesn’t believe that will happen.

“It’s like maybe she’s trying to capture MAGA, but I think the president has a good pulse on it, and that he needs to give, she needs to give him room, rather, to do his job on the economy,” Jerrod Johnson said.

Greene won the 14th District with an overwhelming 64% of the vote last year. She’s back up for reelection in 2026.

