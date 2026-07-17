Atlanta Watershed issues boil water advisory impacting nearly 48,000 customers

ATLANTA — Nearly 48,000 customers in South Fulton and Fairburn are under a boil water advisory following a power outage at a City of Atlanta water pump station.

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The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management issued the advisory for residents and businesses in the city of South Fulton and the city of Fairburn after a power outage at the Adamsville Pump Station.

According to officials, the advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with guidance from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. Officials said 47,800 customers are affected.

While power has been fully restored, Atlanta Watershed said it continues to monitor operations and system pressures. The advisory will remain in effect until the department completes required sampling protocols and receives clearance to lift it.

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Officials are advising residents and property owners who experienced water outages or low water pressure to boil all water before use or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food and brushing their teeth.

Water should be boiled for one minute after reaching a rolling boil, according to the department.

The department also urged babies, seniors and people with immune deficiencies to use extra caution and advised residents not to drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area.

Watershed Management said the boil water advisory will remain in place until further notice.

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