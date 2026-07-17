Lightning strike sparks Cherokee County house fire

CANTON, Ga. — A Canton family escaped safely after a lightning strike sparked a fire inside their home Friday.

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Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services said crews were called to a house fire on Hillcrest Ridge after neighbors reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the laundry room shortly after the lightning strike.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story home with smoke coming from the attic.

Crews began searching the house to see if people were still inside.

Fortunately, all residents were able to get out before firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

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The CCFES Fire Investigations Team is now working to determine the exact origin and cause of the fire.

Officials have not yet confirmed the cause.

Fire officials are reminding residents to stay alert during severe weather and immediately report any signs of smoke or fire.

The fire comes as scattered storms move through parts of north Georgia.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will be tracking storms that develop LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

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