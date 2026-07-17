Fake discount code used to steal hundreds in Kroger gift cards

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say two men used a fraudulent discount code to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards from multiple Kroger stores across metro Atlanta.

According to a newly obtained arrest affidavit, investigators accuse Hakim Chambers and Malcolm Griffin of using a fake discount barcode at self-checkout lanes to purchase gift cards at discounted prices.

Police say the barcode reduced the price of items by $20 to $50 each time it was scanned.

Investigators allege the suspects did more than receive discounted prices.

According to the affidavit, Chambers and Griffin used the fraudulent code to purchase multiple gift cards without paying full price while also receiving cash back during the transactions.

Police say the case is part of a larger organized retail theft investigation.

Investigators identified the suspects through surveillance video, store receipts and other evidence gathered during the investigation, according to the affidavit.

“It’s just wrong,” shopper Jazz Houston told Channel 2 Action News. “I know it’s hard out here, but you don’t got to be doing all that.”

Another shopper, Brittany Herndon, said she was surprised to learn the alleged scheme was still happening.

“Oh, I’ve heard about that before,” Herndon said. “I didn’t know they were still doing that.”

Chambers has been charged with computer trespass, a felony.

Police say they are still searching for Griffin.

Investigators have not said whether they believe additional suspects were involved or how the alleged fraudulent discount code was created.

Houston said she doesn’t believe the alleged crimes mean stores should eliminate self-checkout lanes.

“They don’t need to get rid of self-checkout,” she said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Kroger for comment.

A company spokesperson declined to discuss the case, issuing the following statement:

“To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring all questions to local authorities.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group