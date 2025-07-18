Owners at troubled South Fulton condo community not surprised by HOA president’s arrest

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Some owners of condos at the well-known Camelot condo community say they’re not surprised police arrested their homeowner’s association president.

“Finally. Finally. It’s about time,” Condo owner Condia Perry told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

She wasn’t the only one who reacted to HOA President Tabetha Rowe’s arrest.

“She has basically came in our community, and she’s brought a lot of confusion,” Condo owner Perfect Love said.

Tabetha Rowe Police charged Tabetha Rowe with felony fraud, theft by deception and false statements, fraudulent documents. (Source: WSBTV)

Police have charged Rowe with felony fraud, theft by deception and false statements, and fraudulent documents.

Investigators say she signed the names of owners of a Camelot condo on a quit claim deed and falsely took ownership of their property. The owners had no idea their property was no longer theirs.

Perry could only laugh at the allegations.

“That’s Tabetha. I don’t put anything past Tabetha,” she said.

Jones spoke to Rowe’s attorney, Nathan Pugh, who says she’s done nothing wrong.

“These are simply trumped up charges that have been created out of nowhere to force her out of her role as the president of the complex,” he said.

Pugh blames Rowe’s legal troubles on the City of South Fulton.

“The City of South Fulton wants to condemn the complex and redevelop it into something else, forcing out all of the homeowners,” he said.

But some of the owners aren’t buying that.

“And they’re trying to make it, trying to put out this narrative that this is just the city trying to come after our property. Well, you’ve allowed this to happen,” Perry said.

Rowe is out on bond. She’s been ordered to stay away from Camelot.

Another Camelot HOA president and a treasurer were arrested for theft by taking two years ago.

Channel 2 Action News has been following the situation at Camelot for years and have filed several stories, many of which can be seen below.

