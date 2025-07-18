Owners at troubled South Fulton condo community not surprised by HOA president’s arrest

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Some owners of condos at the well-known Camelot condo community say they’re not surprised police arrested their homeowner’s association president.
“Finally. Finally. It’s about time,” Condo owner Condia Perry told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.
She wasn’t the only one who reacted to HOA President Tabetha Rowe’s arrest.
“She has basically came in our community, and she’s brought a lot of confusion,” Condo owner Perfect Love said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police have charged Rowe with felony fraud, theft by deception and false statements, and fraudulent documents.
Investigators say she signed the names of owners of a Camelot condo on a quit claim deed and falsely took ownership of their property. The owners had no idea their property was no longer theirs.
Perry could only laugh at the allegations.
“That’s Tabetha. I don’t put anything past Tabetha,” she said.
Jones spoke to Rowe’s attorney, Nathan Pugh, who says she’s done nothing wrong.
“These are simply trumped up charges that have been created out of nowhere to force her out of her role as the president of the complex,” he said.
Pugh blames Rowe’s legal troubles on the City of South Fulton.
“The City of South Fulton wants to condemn the complex and redevelop it into something else, forcing out all of the homeowners,” he said.
But some of the owners aren’t buying that.
“And they’re trying to make it, trying to put out this narrative that this is just the city trying to come after our property. Well, you’ve allowed this to happen,” Perry said.
Rowe is out on bond. She’s been ordered to stay away from Camelot.
Another Camelot HOA president and a treasurer were arrested for theft by taking two years ago.
Channel 2 Action News has been following the situation at Camelot for years and have filed several stories, many of which can be seen below.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- 1 killed at troubled South Fulton condominium complex
- Investigators working to determine cause of fire that burned South Fulton condo building
- Crews battle fire at troubled South Fulton condos for second time since December
- Dozens without a home after troubled South Fulton condo building goes up in flames
- Residents evacuated from South Fulton condos due to fire
- HOA treasurer accused of taking money meant for condo fire victims turns himself in
- Retired vet says he can’t afford retirement home after police say HOA members stole insurance money
- HOA president turns herself in; leaders host ‘Forum at Camelot’ to discuss solutions for victims
- HOA president, treasurer at troubled complex accused of taking money meant to help fire victims
- Warrants out for the arrest of HOA president, treasurer at troubled South Fulton condo complex
- Man found shot to death inside SUV months after step-brother was killed at same troubled complex
- 3 murders, 13 assaults reported in just 1 year at troubled South Fulton condo complex
- 17-year-old shot in the head while taking out trash, Christmas tree for his mom
- Man charged with murder in deadly triple shooting at South Fulton condo complex
- Residents of a South Fulton condo complex are tired of the crime in their community
- 3 people killed in shooting at South Fulton condo complex
- Dozens displaced after fire rips through South Fulton complex
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group