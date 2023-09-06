Man found shot to death inside car at troubled South Fulton complex, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside his car.

The shooting happened at the Camelot Condominiums around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police confirmed that 39-year-old Wendell Lowe died in the shooting.

Details are limited on what led up to the shooting. The victim’s family told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that Lowe’s stepbrother recently died in a shooting as well.

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News has reported over the years about the issues residents have had at the apartment complex.

Corey Reeves, the council person for the district, told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes in June that he is doing things behind the scenes that should have the condominium cleaned up soon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

But some residents told Channel 2 Action News they don’t believe that because the place is worse than ever.

Before Wednesday’s deadly shooting, police said there have been three murders and 13 aggravated assaults at the location since last June.

Police remain out at the apartment complex Wednesday morning investigating Lowe’s death. Anyone with information is urged to contact Greater Atlanta CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

3 murders, 13 assaults reported in just 1 year at troubled South Fulton condo complex

©2023 Cox Media Group