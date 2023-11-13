HOA treasurer accused of taking money meant for condo fire victims turns himself in

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A homeowner association treasurer accused of stealing money meant for fire victims at a troubled condo complex has turned himself in.

South Fulton police issued arrest warrants for Lyndon Baldwin, Sr., earlier this month on charges of theft by taking and theft by conversion. Records show that Baldwin surrendered at the Fulton County Jail on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Baldwin is the treasurer for the Camelot Condominiums Homeowners Association. Police have accused Baldwin and HOA president Bettye Ligon of stealing insurance money that the HOA received for building fires in 2020.

City of South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said 24 units at the complex were destroyed in the fires. He said an insurance company gave the HOA nearly $2 million. Only six of the 24 condo owners received any of that money.

“One of the things we’re looking for is additional victims to come forward and help us facilitate the investigation even further,” Meadows said.

Meadows said that investigators found evidence in bank records and phone records that connected the missing money to Ligon and Baldwin.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with one of the victims who didn’t receive any insurance money from the HOA.

“They took my money. It’s still going on. I understand there’s another check coming. I hope they don’t take that,” said the victim, who asked not to be identified.

She told Fernandes that the corruption goes deeper than the two board members now facing charges.

“How is it that some people could receive money and some of them weren’t paying every month? And I was paying every month and never received anything,” the woman said.

Meadows said that investigators found evidence in bank records and phone records that connected the missing money to Ligon and Baldwin.

Meadows added that the warrants for Baldwin and Ligon are just the tip of the iceberg.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

HOA president turns herself in; leaders host ‘Forum at Camelot’ to discuss solutions for victims

©2023 Cox Media Group