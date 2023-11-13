Marietta Middle School teacher known for ‘unwavering commitment’ to teaching, dies

MARIETTA, Ga. — Heartbroken.

That is the way Marietta Middle School Principal Diona Brown described the news in an email to parents Sunday evening of 25-year-old Jason Ogbomoh’s death.

Ogbomoh taught computer science at MMS for two years and reportedly died Saturday night, Brown wrote in an email to parents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“His passion for teaching was clear in every lesson; his commitment to our students unwavering. At just 25 years old, he had already made a significant impact on our community,” Brown said.

Ogbomoh’s presence was one where he was not only seen as a teacher, but as a role model, mentor and source of inspiration.

“His ability to connect with students and his enthusiasm for teaching was truly special. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him,” she wrote.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ogbomoh was a 2020 graduate of The University of Georgia with a major in Biology with a concentration in neuroscience. He was also pursuing a master’s degree in computer science from Georgia State University.

Counseling and district support will be provided for students and administration to support students and staff, school officials said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Stonecrest church opens medical clinic to serve DeKalb community

©2023 Cox Media Group