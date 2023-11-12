Walton County

Firefighters ‘rescue’ giraffe toy dangling from wires over road in Walton County

By Jason Davis, WSBTV.com

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters in Walton County were surprised to get a call to rescue a giraffe dangling from wires over a road this week.

It turns out, the giraffe was just a four-foot-tall stuffed giraffe toy tangled in some electrical wires.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, some teenagers took “Gify the Giraffe” for a walk and Gify ended up with its collar tangled with wires about 20 feet in the air over the roadway, posing a potential hazard.

Firefighters with the Walton County Fire Department were called to remove Gify.

“Once on the ground, Gify the Giraffe was grateful and posed with its rescuers for a picture. After that, Gify the Giraffe was given a ride to a safe place in the back seat of a patrol car,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Gify the Giraffe was later released so it could live its best life.”

