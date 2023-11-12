Another well-known member of Atlanta Braves coaching staff confirms he is leaving for west coast

ATLANTA — Another Atlanta Braves coaching staff member has confirmed that he will be joining the Los Angeles Angels.

Eric Young Sr., the first base coach for the Braves, told Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo that he will be joining the Angels as the third base coach.

“It was a hard decision, and I’m definitely going to miss the organization and, more importantly, the players and fans,” Young told Mastrangelo.

The Angels have yet to provide comment regarding Young’s membership.

Young, 56, has been a part of the Braves coaching staff since 2018 and helped lead the team to win the World Series in 2021.

He is the second Braves coaching staff member to announce their departure this week after third base coach Ron Washington announced he would become the Angels’ new manager.

