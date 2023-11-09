Local man says he was forced to pay $1,100 to get dog back after using popular pet sitter app

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man says he had to pay more than $1,100 in ransom to get his dog back after he used a popular app Rover to hire a pet sitter.

Rover then kicked the dog owner off the platform and refused to refund his money, he told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray.

“I was just forced to pay the ransom because if I didn’t pay it, then I don’t know what he would have done to my dog Boi,” Josh Garcia told Gray.

Garcia booked a pet sitter through Rover in October for his energetic rescue dog Boi while he was going to be out of town on a Caribbean cruise.

“So, I get on the app, and I find a sitter who has plenty of great reviews,” Garcia said.

But after the first day, the sitter claimed Boi bit a family member and demanded money for medical bills.

Garcia said while Boi has never been aggressive, he was willing to pay, but he asked for proof of medical bills and invoices.

“When I asked for the invoices, he started getting very defensive and saying that if he’s going to provide them, that the rate is going to double,” Garcia said.

