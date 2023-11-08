Channel 2 exclusive: Go inside the lab that has solved more than a dozen Georgia cold cases

Tonight only on Channel 2 Action News, we will take you inside a lab that has already solved more than a dozen Georgia cold cases.

While DNA evidence is present in many of these cases, this Texas lab goes a step further. They use thousands of markers to identify victims and sometimes suspects and solve crimes that have baffled local investigators for decades.

Earlier this year, Othram helped find the biological mother of “Baby India,” a newborn found abandoned and left in a wooded area in Cumming.

“Hundreds of cases every day come to us that have been stagnant a day, a dead end for decades and no hope. And now there’s hope that all those cases can be looked at.”

Tonight at 11: Channel 2′s Karyn Greer gives us an exclusive look inside Othram Labs to see how they are giving local families closure. Don’t miss WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. right after the CMA Awards.

2 INVESTIGATES

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 59 Unidentified remains found in Georgia Found in Ware County in 1988. Victim's body was located in a brown baby blanket placed in a gym bag, in a cement filled suitcase inside a TV console cabinet. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)





©2023 Cox Media Group