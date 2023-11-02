This woman says someone stole her home and demolished it. Then she was taken court

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman wants to warn homeowners after she said someone stole her house and then had it demolished.
She told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln all she has now is an empty lot that sits nestled in between two historic homes on Ralph McGill Boulevard in the heart of the Old Fourth Ward.
Linda Willis reached out to Channel 2 Action News after she said her home was targeted by strangers because of its prime location.
“This is a historical area. This is why you would buy over here,” Linda Willis said.
Willis said she intended to own the home she bought in 1990 for the rest of her life.
“This is a sad day. After 30 years of paying a mortgage, it has become dangerous to be a senior and own gentrified urban property,” she said.
On Nov. 2, 2021, Linda Willis said she arrived home to find a bulldozer in her front yard tearing down her home.
“I went to the crane operator and said, ‘Who gave you permission to tear down my property?’” she said.
The operator told her that he had been hired by a company that recently bought the home from a woman named Cencera Willis.
The problem, according to Linda Willis, is that she never put her home up for sale and had no idea who Cencera Willis was.
